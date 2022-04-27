Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $227.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

