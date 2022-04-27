Research Analysts Set Expectations for Altus Group Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altus Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.95 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.85.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 76.67. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Insiders purchased 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

