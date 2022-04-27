Research Analysts Set Expectations for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 808,702 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

