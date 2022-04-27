Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Petrofac (POFCY)

Petrofac (OTCMKTS: POFCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2022 – Petrofac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

4/14/2022 – Petrofac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.17).

4/8/2022 – Petrofac was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Petrofac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Petrofac Limited has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

