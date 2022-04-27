Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,471,000 after purchasing an additional 835,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,478,000 after buying an additional 261,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,495 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $49,863,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

