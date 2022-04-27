Reviewing Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) & Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -38.53% N/A -12.06% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -35.19% -31.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $194.13 million 1.88 -$74.81 million ($1.65) -4.57 Jounce Therapeutics $26.91 million 12.31 -$90.87 million ($1.84) -3.48

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Jounce Therapeutics. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Jounce Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $20.78, suggesting a potential upside of 175.53%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 154.81%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats Jounce Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company also develops AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105 and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM Biomedical. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; JTX -1484 for myeloid; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

