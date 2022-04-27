Reviewing American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) & Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) and Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get American Software alerts:

This table compares American Software and Hayden Hall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 10.09% 9.77% 6.88% Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Software and Hayden Hall, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Software currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Software has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hayden Hall has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Software and Hayden Hall’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $111.41 million 5.29 $8.09 million $0.37 47.43 Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Software has higher revenue and earnings than Hayden Hall.

Summary

American Software beats Hayden Hall on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, durable goods, chemical and process manufacturing, and life sciences industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Hayden Hall (Get Rating)

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. It offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.