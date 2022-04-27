Reviewing Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 36.08% 14.18% 1.42% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hancock Whitney and Berkshire Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus target price of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.56%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Berkshire Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.35 billion 3.09 $463.21 million $5.41 8.87 Berkshire Bancorp $23.65 million 7.01 $1.21 million N/A N/A

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Berkshire Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable-rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. It also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. The company operates 177 full-service banking and financial services offices, and 240 automated teller machines, primarily in the Gulf south corridor, including southern and central Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and panhandle regions of Florida; and certain areas of east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, Dallas, and San Antonio. It also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee; and a trust and asset management office in Marshall, Texas. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and financial leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan and four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

