Reviewing Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Piedmont Lithium and Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 6 0 3.00 Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $93.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Risk & Volatility

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Energy Fuels 48.40% -14.55% -13.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Energy Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$19.99 million N/A N/A Energy Fuels $3.18 million 381.91 $1.54 million $0.02 387.50

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium.

About Piedmont Lithium (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

