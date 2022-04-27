Reviewing Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59% Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AppHarvest and Green Thumb Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 48.46 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -2.51 Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AppHarvest and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.76%. Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 226.96%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than AppHarvest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 73 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

