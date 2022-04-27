Reviewing Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joby Aviation and Lilium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 15,072.45 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilium.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Joby Aviation and Lilium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lilium 0 3 2 0 2.40

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Lilium has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 291.17%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lilium beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

