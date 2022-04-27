Reviewing Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get OmniComm Systems alerts:

41.4% of Molecular Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Molecular Data’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.01 -$50.27 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Data.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OmniComm Systems and Molecular Data, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Data has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Molecular Data beats OmniComm Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniComm Systems (Get Rating)

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Molecular Data (Get Rating)

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OmniComm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniComm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.