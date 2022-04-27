Reviewing Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Pressure BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -30.55% -23.69% Pressure BioSciences -1,006.69% N/A -735.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and Pressure BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 365.74%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Pressure BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$98.77 million N/A N/A Pressure BioSciences $2.00 million 7.28 -$20.15 million ($3.57) -0.47

Pressure BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Pressure BioSciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Pressure BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. It serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

