Reviewing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.93 $81.84 million $1.38 4.74 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

VAALCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 41.11% 39.26% 19.11% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

