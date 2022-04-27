Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.31. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $3,471,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $442,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 132.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 773.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 96,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.