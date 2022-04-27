RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

RF Industries stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

