RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.
RGC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
