Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $23.05.
RYTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.
