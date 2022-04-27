Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 191,229 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.