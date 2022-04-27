Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $456.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

