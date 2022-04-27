RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.57.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
