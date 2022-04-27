Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $433.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

