Rimini Street (RMNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Rimini Street has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.72. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock valued at $146,421. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 41,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 711.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

