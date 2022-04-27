RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $293,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 391.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 845.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 216.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 376,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,094,000 after purchasing an additional 257,408 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a one year low of $85.03 and a one year high of $335.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.76.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.