Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($82.84) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($73.67) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($85.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($53.53) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($77.75) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,822.31 ($74.21).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,658 ($72.11) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($55.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,838.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,264.72. The firm has a market cap of £91.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($70.02), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($734,190.54).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

