Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NYSE RBA opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.