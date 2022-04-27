Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 232,298 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

