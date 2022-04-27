RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.90. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

