Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half International stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,451. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.