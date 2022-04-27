Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CL King from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.