Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

NYSE:RHI opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $115,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Robert Half International by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 254,892 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

