Robert W. Baird Lowers Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target to $86.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FELE. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

