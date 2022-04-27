Robert W. Baird Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $64.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.03.

NYSE TDOC opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.8% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 195.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 220.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

