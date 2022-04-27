Robert W. Stallings Acquires 8,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

