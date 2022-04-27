Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,881,035. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.