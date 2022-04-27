Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,902,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 234,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 374,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.