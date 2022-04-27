Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

