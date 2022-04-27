Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RMTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.95.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
