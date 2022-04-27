Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $39.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $34,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,472.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

