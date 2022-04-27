Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $39.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $34,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,472.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
