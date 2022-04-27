Rogers Communications (RCI.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$79.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$80.00.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$80.00.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$90.00.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00.

4/13/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$87.00.

4/11/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

3/31/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$36.51 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.76. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.