Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

ROG opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.56. Rogers has a 52 week low of $172.84 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Rogers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rogers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

