Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 81,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 608,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,707,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

