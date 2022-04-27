Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

ROOT opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.14. Root has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Root will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Root by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Root by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

