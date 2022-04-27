Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.26) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.24 ($34.67).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €23.12 ($24.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. Uniper has a 1-year low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($45.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.48.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

