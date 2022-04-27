Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Sector Perform

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

PCH opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

