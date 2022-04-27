Royal Bank of Canada Lowers First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$41.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.57.

Shares of FN traded down C$1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 85,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,051. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.65 and a 12-month high of C$53.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.30.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

