Royal Bank of Canada Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $138.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MMM. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.
NYSE:MMM opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Company Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
