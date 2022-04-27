Royal Bank of Canada Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $138.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MMM. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

NYSE:MMM opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.79.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

