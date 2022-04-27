Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €49.00 ($52.69) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($62.80) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($68.28) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.92 ($64.43).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock opened at €39.01 ($41.95) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €38.74 ($41.66) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($65.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €43.66 and its 200 day moving average is €48.09.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.