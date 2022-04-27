Royal Gold (RGLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGLD stock opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.68.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,306,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Royal Gold by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

