Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

