RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. RPC’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

RPC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,839. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.45 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RPC by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RPC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

