RPT Realty (RPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. RPT Realty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.000-$1.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.00-1.05 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RPT Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

